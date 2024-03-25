US sees Israeli decision to pull out of talks as overreaction
The United States is perplexed by Israel's abrupt decision on Monday to withdraw from scheduled talks this week about Gaza and considers it an overreaction to U.S. abstention from a UN vote, a U.S. official told reporters.
- Country:
- United States
The United States is perplexed by Israel's abrupt decision on Monday to withdraw from scheduled talks this week about Gaza and considers it an overreaction to U.S. abstention from a UN vote, a U.S. official told reporters. The official told a small group of reporters that domestic political tensions in Israel probably were responsible for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision not to send an Israeli delegation to Washington for the talks.
President Joe Biden has no plans to call Netanyahu about the decision nor did Netanyahu call Biden about it in advance, the official added. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel criticizes Canada and Sweden's restoring funding for UN Gaza agency
Israeli PM Netanyahu reiterates intent to begin military operations in Rafah
The Democratic protest vote movement over the Israel-Hamas war spreads from Michigan to other states
Hamas-linked website warns Palestinians not to work with Israel'
Israel checking if top Hamas militant killed in air strike, Haaretz newspaper reports