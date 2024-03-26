Left Menu

ED summons alleged aide of UBT Sena leader Anil Desai in money laundering case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday summoned Dinesh Bobhate, a close aide of Uddhav faction leader Anil Desai, in an alleged money laundering case.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 11:53 IST
ED summons alleged aide of UBT Sena leader Anil Desai in money laundering case
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summoned Dinesh Bobhate, an alleged aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Anil Desai, in a money laundering case, officials said on Tuesday. Bhobate has been asked to remain present before the ED this week, the ED said.

In December last year, the CBI registered a disproportionate assets case against Bobhate, a senior assistant at New India Assurance Company, and his wife. The ED initiated a money laundering case against Bobhate based on the CBI's corruption case, which alleges that Bobhate and his wife amassed disproportionate assets.

Earlier on March 3, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai was summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police. Desai appeared for questioning on March 5 with regard to the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) allegation that the Uddhav Thackeray faction withdrew party funds even after the Election Commission recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena, said Mumbai police.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after Eknath Shinde, who was then a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet, splintered a coup within the ranks of the party and formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), securing the Chief Minister's post for himself. The EOW is probing the details of the fund withdrawal and who withdrew them. The agency also received details of the withdrawal from the bank officer concerned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024