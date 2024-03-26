BJP-led alliance forms three-member committee for Lok Sabha elections in Tripura

A three-member coordination committee comprising leaders of BJP, Tipra Motha and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) - has been constituted for the Lok Sabha elections in Tripura, a minister said on Tuesday.

The elections to Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and by-election to Ramanagar Assembly seat will be held on April 19 while voting for Tripura East Lok Sabha seat will take place on April 26.

The committee comprises BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and IPFT head Prem Kumar Reang, senior Tipra Motha leader and Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma told PTI.

He said the decision to constitute the panel was taken at the first coordination committee meeting of the three on Monday. It will handle the entire election process.

''To ensure better coordination with allies, senior leaders of the ruling BJP, Tipra Motha and IPFT held a meeting and prepared a roadmap for the elections in two Lok Sabha seats and the byelection in Ramnagar Assembly seat,'' the BJP state president said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma and IPFT president Prem Kumar Reang were present in the meeting.

Bhattacharjee said the BJP-led alliance will go for joint campaign across the state.

BJP's candidate for West Tripura Lok Sabha constituency, Biplab Kumar Deb, and byelection candidate Dipak Majumder will submit nomination papers on March 27 and BJP-supported candidate for Tripura East Tripura Lok Sabha seat, Kriti Singh Debbarma will submit her paper on March 28.

''A padayatra will be organised to mark the submission of nomination papers in Agartala on March 27. All senior leaders from three parties will join the programme'', he said.

A separate rally will also be organised at Ambassa, the district headquarters of Dhalai district to mark the submission of nomination papers by the BJP-supported candidate for Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency (Kriti Singh Debbarma) on March 28, he said.

