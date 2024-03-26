PM Modi speaks to BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra, lauds her as 'Shakti Swaroopa'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called up the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Basirhat, Rekha Patra, who had highlighted the plight of women in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, and lauded her as ''Shakti Swaroopa'', BJP leaders said.

Patra, who had raised her voice against the alleged atrocities by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his cronies, was picked by the BJP as its candidate from Basirhat Lok Saha seat, under which the village falls.

Modi spoke to her about her campaign preparations and the support for the BJP among voters and other issues, while she narrated the ordeal of Sandeshkhali women.

Patra told Modi she feels good that he is standing by them and said, ''It is like Ram ji is with us''.

She said she has not voted since 2011 due to the situation in the area, to which Modi assured that the Election Commission will hold free and fair elections and ensure everyone can vote.

Patra also said that the TMC supporters around her initially opposed her candidature from the BJP, but are supporting her now. She said she has no enmity with anyone.

She also said that she hails from a poor family and her husband works in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

''I will do something so that no one has to go so far for work. They will get employment here only,'' she said.

PM Modi hailed her as ''Shakti Swaroopa''. Shakti is a Hinduism term associated with goddesses like Durga and Kali.

''You fought the battle in Sandeshkhali, you are 'Shakti Swaroopa'...,'' PM Modi said.

He also said that she should take the message to the masses about how the Trinamool Congress government is working against the people of the state.

''Work in the midst of people, take the message to them that the TMC government is creating problems for the people, they do not allow implementation of the BJP (union) government schemes in West Bengal. Tell people that they are indulging in corruption, and changing names of schemes,'' the prime minister was quoted as saying by a BJP leader.

Basirhat, one of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, is currently represented by the TMC.

Sheikh, who has been suspended by the TMC, and some of his associates have been arrested in connection with attacks on ED officials and are in CBI custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)