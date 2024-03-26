Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi dials TN Sarasu, BJP's pick in Kerala's Alathur constituency

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a telephonic call to a BJP candidate from Kerala's Alathur, TN Sarasu, on Tuesday. During the telephonic conversation, BJP candidate TN Sarasu raised the issue of alleged scams that are taking place in Kerala's cooperative banks which are purportedly controlled by leaders from the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

"There is a problem in Kerala with cooperative banks, which are governed by the CPI (M) leaders. They loot the money that the poor people deposited in the bank. They are not getting back their money. So, there is a great complaint from the people here, some of the people died due to lack of money Could you do something against this?" TN Sarasu told PM Modi. The Prime Minister assured Sarasu of the strictest action by the BJP-led Centre in the matter and pledged to ensure justice for the affected individuals.

"Yes, I have heard about it. I have some details about it and you are right that a lot of poor people have been affected. Our government will take strict action against everyone involved and we will ensure that the poor get justice," PM Modi told Sarasu. While exchanging pleasantries, Sarsu recalled her efforts and struggles as principal of Govt Victoria College at Pallakad.

"I was trying to do my duty in college. There were leftist teachers at the college. They wanted the principal to work according to their wishes. I was not ready for that. I never gave any importance to those students or teachers. I was a teacher there for 25 years and worked as principal for one year," she said. Prime Minister Modi also inquired with TN Sarasu about the campaign preparations for the upcoming elections.

"It (campaign) is very well going on, Modiji ka sankalp hai 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. I am conveying this message to the people. I am also getting support from people in Alathur. I am trying to get all the people to the booth. A day before yesterday, the announcement was made. I have started visiting the constituency," PM Modi said. Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on April 26. (ANI)

