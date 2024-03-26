Candidates for remaining seats in Madhya Pradesh will be declared by tomorrow: State Congress chief Jitu Patwari

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari said that all the candidates for the remaining seats in Madhya Pradesh will be declared on March 27 for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Jitu Patwari said, "By tomorrow, all candidates for the remaining seats in Madhya Pradesh will be declared. Under the Modi government, 500 MLAs have been bought, 17 governments have fallen, and more than 200 MPs have switched sides. Congress liberated the country, developed the country, and now Congress will protect the country."

He further hit out at the BJP and said that the government is again conspiring to kill democracy. "Those who are involved in illegal activities, those who are running buses, those who are involved in crimes and sell liquor, BJP has opened its arms for such people," he alleged.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. The election will be held here in Chhindwara in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats which include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Madla and Balaghat in the state.

The nomination for the first phase was started on March 20 and March 27 would be the last date to file papers for these six parliamentary seats. Besides, the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be March 30 for the first phase of polls. (ANI)

