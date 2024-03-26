LS polls: Mamata Banerjee, Yusuf Pathan among TMC's 40 star campaigners

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress released a list of 40 star campaigners on Tuesday. The list included West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and former cricketer and candidate from Behrampore, Yusuf Pathan, among others.

TMC announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections earlier on March 10. Giving a message of TMC going solo in the Lok Sabha polls, party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced the list, which included certain surprises from former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat.

Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour. Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in the winter session last year has been given a ticket from Krishnanagar constituency. Meanwhile, Mukut Mani Adhikari, who recently quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, has also been given a ticket from the Ranaghat Lok Sabha seat.

Shatrughan Sinha is set to again contest from Asansol, a seat he had won earlier in the 2022 bypoll. TMC has fielded Jagadish C Basuniya from Cooch Behar, Prakash Chik Baraik from Alipurduar, Nirmal Ch Roy from Jalpaiguri, and Gopal Lama from Darjeeling.

On the announcement of the candidates, Trinamool Congress said that the ruling party in Bengal will stand with the common people as part of its committment. "Under the leadership of Chairperson @MamataOfficial, we're pleased to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are steadfast in our commitment to stand by the common people against the deprivation of the Central Govt. When it comes to confronting the @BJP4India jomidars head-on and responding in the language they understand best, the Twin Flower is people's only choice!," TMC posted on X.

Bengal will vote to elect 42 Lok Sabha members across all seven phases of the general elections that are scheduled to begin on April 19 and will end on June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the TMC won 22 seats while the BJP sprung a major surprise, winning 18 seats. (ANI)

