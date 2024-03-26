Ramakrishna Mission president dies at 95, PM Modi pays tribute
Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda died due to old age ailments at the age of 95 on Tuesday night.
Paying rich tributes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Smaranananda left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds, and his compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations.
Smaranananda became the 16th president of the order in 2017, the RK Mission said in a statement.
''Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered President Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission, attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm,'' the statement read.
The monk was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3.
In his tribute on X, Modi said he dedicated his life to spirituality and service.
The prime minister said he had a very close relation with him over the years.
''I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti,'' he said.
