"Why was Kangana not seen during natural calamity in Mandi...": Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday said that Kangana Ranaut was nowhere to be seen during the natural calamity which had occured in the Himachal Pradesh last year. "We respect Kangana Ranaut, she is the daughter of Himachal and an actress. As far as her entrance into politics is concerned, I want to say that it is an internal matter of the BJP. However, during the natural calamity in Mandi, why was Kangana ji not seen there? She did not even expressed sympathy with the people. Not even a statement was issued," Vikramaditya Singh told ANI.

A day after a purported "objectionable post" was made against her by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut met Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in the national capital on Tuesday. After meeting with the BJP chief, Kangana Ranaut said in a post on X that she will do her best towards the progress of the Mandi constituency.

"Today I met with the National President, Honorable Jagat Prakash Nadda ji. I will always be grateful for his guidance and support, and I will give my best for the progress and prosperity of my area, Mandi. Jai Hind," Kangana Ranaut posted on X. Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate had courted controversy after an alleged objectionable post on actor Kangana Ranaut appeared on her social media account, with the BJP slamming the leader and demanding action against her. The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday, which featured a picture of Ranaut with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.

As the controversy raged, Shrinate clarified that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman. "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said. (ANI)

