Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 star campaigners of BJP in Bihar

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-03-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 12:09 IST
Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 star campaigners of BJP in Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are among the 40 star campaigners who would canvass for the BJP in Bihar during the Lok Sabha elections.

In the list, the party also named its chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, besides Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

Among the state leaders who found a place on the list are Deputy CMs Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Renu Devi, Mangal Pandey, Prem Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Sushil Kumar Modi.

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It dropped three incumbent MPs, including Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey.

Choubey, who was elected from Buxar for the second consecutive term in 2019, has been replaced by Mithilesh Tiwari, a former MLA.

All the remaining 14 candidates are sitting MPs, who will seek re-election from their respective seats.

