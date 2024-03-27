"Chhindwara has become 'Modimay'," says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed confidence over winning Chhindwara parliamentary seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election saying Chhindwara has become 'Modimay' (impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi). Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, CM said, "Today's the last day to fill out the nomination paper for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. I am going to Chhindwara, Balaghat and Jabalpur. I hope the BJP will win unanimously in this region including Chhindwara and I am experiencing it during my continuous visits. Chhindwara has become 'Modimay'."

Chhindwara parliamentary seat is the lone seat in the state where Congress registered victory in the last Lok Sabha election. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath was elected MP from the seat and this time again he is contesting from the same seat. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Vivek Bunty Sahu from the seat and he will file his nomination from the seat on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nakul Nath filed his nomination papers from the seat in the presence of his father Kamal Nath. After filing the nomination, Nakul Nath told ANI, "I have full faith that the people of Chhindwara will give their love and blessings to me again."

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath has also said he has full faith with people of Chhindwara and his relationship with them was familial, not political. "I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara that they will side with the truth. My relationship with the people of Chhindwara is familial, not political," Kamal Nath said.

The election will be held here in Chhindwara in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats which include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla and Balaghat in the state. The nomination for the first phase was started on March 20 and today is the last date to file papers for these six parliamentary seats. Besides, the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be March 30 for the first phase of polls.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. (ANI)

