Cong to perform well in LS polls, assembly bypolls; candidates to be announced soon: Himachal minister

Despite the Congress still licking its wounds from the exit of six dissenting MLAs to the BJP, state Education Minister Rohit Thakur claimed on Wednesday that the ruling party was poised to not just fare well in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections but also win all 6 Assembly seats that are going to bypolls at the same time. While the ruling Congress is yet to announce its Lok Sabha picks from the state, Thakur, the party's Shimla parliamentary constituency in-charge, chaired a meeting with key party office bearers on Wednesday to flesh out its strategy for the general elections.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Thakur said the party will soon unveil its candidates for the Lok Sabha. "After the victory in the bye-elections of 2021, the assembly elections of 2022 and the polls to the Shimla Municipal Corporation, we are hopeful of keeping the winning run going in the Lok Sabha elections this year. We are also confident of winning all 6 seats in the Assembly bypolls. We will announce our candidates soon," Thakur said.

Claiming that the government, led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu, has done 'excellent' work over the last 15 months, the Congress leader said party workers will go to the people and raise awareness about the development work of the current regime. Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said the principal opposition party in the state works only as per the dictates passed down by its national leadership.

On the Congress's likely faces for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and the assembly bye-elections, Thakur said the high command will take the final call on whom to give tickets and whom not to. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP on June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)