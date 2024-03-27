Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 19:15 IST
Cong leaders hold meeting to finalise candidates for LS polls
Top Congress leaders met here on Wednesday to discuss and finalise party candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Goa, Telangana and Jharkhand.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary K C Venugopal and members of the central election committee, including senior leaders Ambika Soni, Madhusudan Mistry, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Salman Khurshid, were also present.

The meeting was held at the party headquarters here. The Congress has already declared 194 candidates in several states and more will be declared soon.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections ended on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

