"Shortage is being created in medicine, health services, but officials are not taking action," says Saurabh Bharadwaj

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators protested against the arrest of their national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Assembly on Wednesday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that there was a lot of commotion in the House today. The House was also adjourned 2-3 times. He further said that the Speaker has adjourned the House until Monday at 11 am.

"A shortage is being created in medicine and health services in Delhi, and concerned officials are not taking any action against it," he said. "There will be a discussion regarding this. As the Health Minister, I will reply to it," he assured.

Earlier in the day, during the protests outside the Delhi Assembly against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Everyone here is in a t-shirt that says 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal'. We oppose the dictatorship of the BJP." Questioning the timing of the arrest, he said, "They are raiding our people during the election time. Four of our big leaders are jailed... They have crossed the limits of dictatorship. They are pressuring the AAP. They are trying to make our government fall. We will keep fighting."

Notably, the legislators were seen wearing yellow T-shirts with the "Main Bhi Kejriwal" (I am Kejriwal) logo on them. The AAP MLAs went into the well of the House and raised slogans in support of the Chief Minister and against the Narendra Modi government. Protestors also wore face masks that had Kejriwal's image on them.

The Delhi Assembly House adjourned soon after the proceedings began owing to disturbances. Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was protesting outside the Assembly along with other MLAs, said that even the police were preventing them from protesting. (ANI)

