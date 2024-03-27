FACTBOX-Trump's overlapping legal and political calendars

Former President Donald Trump faces a crowded calendar this year as the Republican campaigns to win back the White House in the U.S. election while defending himself in four criminal trials.

Here are key dates in Trump's legal and political schedule: APRIL 8 Deadline for Trump to post a $175 million bond to the state of New York, which will allow him to appeal a $454 million judgment in a civil case that found he fraudulently inflated his net worth to win favorable financing terms. Trump has admitted manipulating the value of some of his properties, but says nobody was harmed.

APRIL 15 Start of a New York state criminal trial, in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election. So far, this is the only one of Trump's four criminal cases that is guaranteed to start before the November election. APRIL 16

The Supreme Court holds a hearing to consider whether a man involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol can be charged with "obstructing an official proceeding." That could have implications for Trump, as that is one of the charges he is facing in a federal criminal case that accuses him of illegally trying to reverse his 2020 election loss.

APRIL 25 The Supreme Court holds a hearing to consider Trump's claim that he can't be prosecuted for actions he took as president. Legal experts say the court is likely to reject his argument, but its decision to take up the matter means that the federal election-subversion case, originally scheduled for early March, now might not take place until after the election. Experts say the Court would need to issue a decision by early June to leave enough time for the trial to wrap up before Election Day. If Trump were to win back the White House, he would have the power to end the two criminal cases that are being prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department. The court, which holds a 6-3 conservative majority, ruled on March 4 that states can't bar Trump from their ballots on the grounds that he incited an insurrection by encouraging his supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

LATE MAY Trump's New York criminal trial is expected to wrap up around this time.

JUNE 4 The final Republican presidential primaries take place.

END OF JUNE The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on Trump's immunity claim by this point.

JULY 15-18 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the party formally chooses its candidate. Trump has already won enough delegates to clinch the nomination.

UNDETERMINED Trial dates have not yet been set for Trump's three remaining criminal cases.

The federal election-subversion case is on hold pending Supreme Court review. The judge overseeing a separate federal case in Florida, which charges him with mishandling classified documents after he left office, also has yet to set a trial date as she considers legal challenges by Trump's lawyers. Both sides in that case have proposed a summer trial. Another election-subversion case in Georgia has likewise been sidetracked for several months, as Trump's lawyers argued that Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis should be removed for having an affair with a lawyer she hired for the case. The judge ruled that Willis could stay on the case as long as the other lawyer resigned. He has not yet set a trial date.

NOV. 5 Election Day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)