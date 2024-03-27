Left Menu

PM Fasal Bima Yojana 'complete failure': Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:51 IST
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is a ''complete failure'' and has been used to ''fatten'' the private insurance companies.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that in the heartland of Marathwada, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna -- the Modi government's flagship crop insurance scheme -- has emerged as the ''new political tool''.

The report said increased interference in the scheme's implementation has given rise to cases of major fraud in Maharashtra.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, ''As the Congress Party has been saying all along, the PM Fasal Bima Yojana is a complete failure, and has been used to fatten the private insurance companies.'' ''The remote-controlled BJP government in Maharashtra has been using it as a political tool as well -- releasing payments primarily to its political supporters,'' he alleged.

The Congress' 'Kisaan NYAY' guarantees include a promise that a new, pro-farmer 'Fasal Bima Yojana' will be launched, with payments directly to the farmers' bank accounts guaranteed within 30 days of crop loss, Ramesh asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

