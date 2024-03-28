Senegal's opposition candidate Faye won over 54% of vote, full provisional results show
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 28-03-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 00:17 IST
Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye won over 54% of votes in Senegal's presidential election, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking over 35%, the Dakar appeals court said on Wednesday.
The court said the results were based on vote tallies from 100% of polling stations. They are expected to be confirmed by the Constitutional Council in the coming days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
