Senegal's opposition candidate Faye won over 54% of vote, full provisional results show

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 28-03-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 00:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Senegal

Opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye won over 54% of votes in Senegal's presidential election, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking over 35%, the Dakar appeals court said on Wednesday.

The court said the results were based on vote tallies from 100% of polling stations. They are expected to be confirmed by the Constitutional Council in the coming days.

