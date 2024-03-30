Left Menu

I-T notice to Congress is warning to all political parties, says P Chidambaram

The Income Tax departments notice to the Congress, imposing a penalty of Rs 135 crore, was a warning to all political parties in the country and the public too, of the BJPs intention to destroy the parties, former union minister P Chidambaram alleged on Saturday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 15:58 IST
I-T notice to Congress is warning to all political parties, says P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax department's notice to the Congress, imposing a penalty of Rs 135 crore, was a warning to all political parties in the country and the public too, of the BJP's intention to destroy the parties, former union minister P Chidambaram alleged on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay another Rs 1,823.08 crore.

''The BJP government imposed a fine of Rs 135 crore on the Congress party though the saffron party obtained Rs 8,250 crore through electoral bonds. This is a warning to the political parties and people that the BJP wants to destroy all the parties,'' Chidambaram told reporters here.

Through the move, the BJP hoped to remain as the only party in the country, he said. ''It's agenda of 'One nation, One election' is nothing but 'One country, One party.' This warning is for everyone,'' the senior Congress leader said and added that people would soon realise this.

Earlier, addressing party workers at Aranthangi in the district, he claimed that the AIADMK would join the BJP alliance after the general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024