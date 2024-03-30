Left Menu

BJP govt using central agencies to harass opposition leaders: Harish Rawat

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:44 IST
BJP govt using central agencies to harass opposition leaders: Harish Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat on Saturday accused the BJP of using central agencies like the CBI, ED, I-T department and the NIA to harass opposition leaders and eliminate any challenge from them in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Democracy and constitutional institutions are in danger under BJP rule in the country and people want change, he said.

''The ruling party first filled its own coffers in the name of electoral bonds and then seized the accounts of the Congress and whatever donations it had received to paralyse the party. Now income tax notices are being issued,'' Rawat said.

''Centre's atrocities on opposition parties are increasing. It is trying to stop the opposition in the elections by using agencies like the CBI, ED, Income Tax Department and NIA,'' Rawat who was here to inaugurate the election office of his son and the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Haridwar Virender Rawat told reporters.

Former PCC president and Pauri Garhwal candidate Ganesh Godiyal was served notices by the I-T department recently asking him to appear in person before its office in Thane (Maharashtra).

Rawat who has been campaigning for his son in the constituency claimed voters are increasingly leaning towards the Congress.

''Whenever the party in power commits excesses, it is punished by the people of the country. They remove it from power and bring about a change,'' he said.

On the broad daylight murder of dera kar sevak chief of Nanakmatta gurudwara, Baba Tarsem Singh, he said it shows the total collapse of the law and order situation in Uttarakhand.

''The well-planned manner in which the murder was committed suggests there was a conspiracy behind it, Rawat said.

Rawat also termed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death as suspicious. ''It would be difficult for the government to prove that it was a natural death,'' he said.

According to a hospital source, the post-mortem on Ansari confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest. However, a magisterial inquiry was ordered as opposition parties raised questions over Ansari's death, amid allegations by his family that he died due to ''slow poisoning'' in Banda jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024