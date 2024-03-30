Left Menu

Karnataka: Saina Nehwal fires back at Congress MLA over 'sexist jibe' at BJP's LS pick from Davangere

Badminton ace and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Saina Nehwal, on Saturday denounced Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa over his 'sexist jibe' at Gayatri Siddeshwara, a BJP candidate from Davangere in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 19:15 IST
Saina Nehwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Badminton ace and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Saina Nehwal, on Saturday denounced Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa over his 'sexist jibe' at Gayatri Siddeshwara, a BJP candidate from Davangere in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Taking to her official handle on social media platform X, Saina condemned Shivashankarappa's comment, allegedly implying that women should only confine themselves to kitchens while questioning the BJP candidate's ability to address public issues effectively.

"Woman should be restricted to the kitchen". This is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. This sexist jibe at@bjp4indiacandidate from Davanagere Gayathri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon," Nehwal, who is also with the BJP, posted from her X handle. Nehwal, a bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, expressed her displeasure at the 'prevalent misogyny' in society.

"When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would congress party have preferred I should have done? Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field they like. On one hand we are doing Nari Shakti ko Vandan. The Women's Reservation Bill has been passed under leadership of our PM Modi sir and on the other hand Nari Shakti ka apman & misogynistic people. Really upsetting," she posted. Shivashankarappa made the controversial statement during an address to workers of the ruling Congress in the state.

"As you all know, she (Gayatri Siddeshwara) wants to gift a lotus to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi by winning the elections. However, they should first try to understand and acquire knowledge of the problems plaguing Davangere. We (Congress) have done development work in the region. It's one thing to know how to speak but all they know is to rustle up lip-smacking dishes in the kitchen. The Opposition doesn't have the strength or conviction to go to the people," Shivashankarappa said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

