Lalu can never get rid of taint of corruption: Bihar DyCM Vijay Kumar Sinha

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha Saturday launched a blistering attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying he can never get rid of ''the taint of corruption'' however much he tries.

In an interview with PTI, he also alleged there was ''Jangal Raj'' in Bihar when the RJD was at the helm.

He said the RJD promotes its leader and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Tejashwi Yadav as the ''future of the state'', but people will reject ''dynastic politics and nepotism'' and choose the one who works in their interest.

Sinha categorically rejected the RJD's allegation the Modi government has been misusing central probe agencies to poach opposition leaders facing corruption charges and that when they join the BJP their ''stains'' gets cleaned in the saffron party's ''washing machine.

''Lalu Prasad had also tried. He became chief minister (of Bihar) for the first time with the help of the BJP. But, the BJP never put him in its washing machine,'' the Deputy Bihar chief minister said.

''The taint of corruption on him can never be washed off, no matter how much he tries,'' Sinha said. ''The BJP always gives opportunity to people but never to those who are tainted, corrupt and create feelings of hatred in society. Such people cannot stay in the BJP ever.'' Sinha said the BJP-led NDA has once again started a move to free of 'goonda raj' and corruption and to provide good governance and promote a society where there is no division on the basis of caste.

''The people of Bihar are confident that it will be achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

Sinha described the RJD chief as ''a big master of corruption'' and said he lacked vision and has done nothing that could ''inspire'' people.

Taking aim at Yadav on the issue of dynastic politics, the Bihar deputy chief minister said the RJD president has always taken along his family but never care for others.

''Dynastic politics is the biggest threat to democracy. This is the right time to get rid of it,'' he added.

