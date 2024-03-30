TN: MDMK allocated 'matchbox' symbol ahead of LS polls

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Durai Vaiko on Saturday announced that the party had been allocated the 'matchbox' symbol ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. "I am happy to inform that MDMK has been allocated the 'matchbox' symbol," he said.

Exuding confidence in the party faring well in the upcoming elections, the MDMK chief added, "The people of Trichy have already decided to vote for the INDIA bloc. With the blessings and leadership of our CM, MK Stalin, we are very confident of winning the elections. " The MDMK supremo also came down heavily on the BJP-led Centre for using probe agencies at its disposal to crush the opposition in the country.

"The ruling BJP has been using central agencies like the I-T, ED and CBI against Opposition leaders and parties. Now, they have added the Election Commission to the list of agencies that are trying to crush the opposition in the country," he said. Durai Vaiko is the MDMK's candidate for the Tiruchirappalli constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general elections.

All 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes in all phases has been scheduled for June 4. Tamil Nadu sends 39 members to the Lok Sabha, with 7 reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) won 37 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) got one each. (ANI)

