"Thankful for giving me chance to fight from Jajpur": Rabindra Narayan Behera

On his candidature from Odisha's Jajpur, BJP leader Rabindra Narayan Behera expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders. "I am very grateful to PM Modi for giving me the appointment as a candidate for Jajpur parliamentary constituency, which is a very sensitive constituency and I am grateful that I will fight for the cause. I am also thankful to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other BJP leaders," said Behera.

Lashing out at the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government, he said, "The state government has failed in developing Jajpur. I will work for my constituency." Meanwhile, speaking on Lok Sabha election preparations in the state, Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda said, "We had a review of election preparedness in the Cuttack. All the police stations in charge, ACPs and DCP Cuttack attended the review meeting. We will have special measures for critical booths, like the deployment of CAPF and webcasting."

He further stated that, as of January 1st, in the last three months, our enforcement figures have been quite satisfactory. "We have seized cash worth around Rs 2 lakhs and liquor worth Rs 30 lakhs. Together with local police, we are also conducting a flag march in the sensitive pockets," he added.

Notably, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat. Odisha has 21 parliamentary constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress.

The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

