Netanyahu says he will return to work very soon after surgery
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:38 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said he expects to make a full and quick recovery from surgery that he was scheduled to undergo on Sunday.
"I assure you that I will get through this treatment successfully and return to action very quickly," Netanyahu said at a news conference in Jerusalem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement