Left Menu

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil meets Congress' Prithviraj Chavan in Satara

When asked whether his name is being considered for the Satara contest, the former Maharashtra chief minister said the constituency is part of the NCP SP quota and Sharad Pawar will decide the candidate. He was defeated by Shrinivas Patil in 1999 after Sharad Pawar walked out of the Congress and formed the Nationalist Congress Party.Since then NCP undivided has fielded candidates from Satara.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 23:21 IST
NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil meets Congress' Prithviraj Chavan in Satara
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi is trying to resolve the deadlock over Sangli and two other Lok Sabha constituencies, hours after Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil met him in Karad.

The closed-door meeting assumes significance after sitting NCP (SP) MP from Satara, Shrinivas Patil, declined to contest owing to health issues.

Chavan, the MLA from the Karad South constituency, said since the Satara Lok Sabha constituency comes under NCP (SP) quota, Sharad Pawar will decide the candidate.

Talking to reporters in Karad, Chavan refused to speak on the issue of a proposal by some Congress leaders to have friendly fights in seats under dispute with MVA allies.

''Don't talk about friendly fights,'' he said.

Queried on what transpired at the meeting between him and Jayant Patil, Chavan said efforts are on to provide a suitable and strong candidate in Satara.

''What is discussed closed door is not spoken on a public platform,'' he said. When asked whether his name is being considered for the Satara contest, the former Maharashtra chief minister said the constituency is part of the NCP (SP) quota and Sharad Pawar will decide the candidate. Notably, Chavan represented Satara in Parliament in the 1990s. He was defeated by Shrinivas Patil in 1999 after Sharad Pawar walked out of the Congress and formed the Nationalist Congress Party.

Since then NCP (undivided) has fielded candidates from Satara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024