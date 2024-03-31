Left Menu

Opposition's Maha Rally aimed to save democracy and not Kejriwal and Soren: Harish Rawat

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that the Opposition's Maha Rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday was not a rally to save Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren but a rally to save democracy.

Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that the Opposition's Maharally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday was not a rally to save Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren but a rally to save democracy. Harish Rawat said that this is a fight to save the parliamentary democratic system.

"This is a fight to save India's values, beliefs and principles of Independence. This is a fight to save the principles of Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar. This is a fight to save constitutional democracy and its institutions. This is a fight to save social justice and reservation. This is a fight to save the honor of every section of farmers, youth, women and businessmen," he said. Former CM Rawat said that in the last 10 years, it has been seen that the BJP wants to crush democracy, and today we are engaged in a battle to save democracy.

Speaking on the comments made by BJP leaders about the INDIA bloc rally, former chief minister said that those who join the BJP suddenly become absolutely clean and pure. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Ajit Pawar a 'great corrupt person' and accused him of looting Maharashtra, and after a few days when he returned, he was made Deputy Chief Minister, and he became absolutely clean, so this is BJP's standard," he said.

He said that if Congress comes to power, the government will work on five guarantees. "Our five guarantees are the guarantee of justice, guarantee of giving justice to women, the guarantee of justice to youth, farmers, and laborers. This is the class that makes India. This is rally in their interest." While speaking on Income Tax, ED, IT, he said that they are the navigators of BJP.

INDIA alliance leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, J-K NC leader Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and other leaders attended the INDIA bloc rally in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Opposition leaders came together in a show of strength at the capital's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. He is in custody till April 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

