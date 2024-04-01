JP Nadda to embark on two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, hold multiple engagements

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be going on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, during which he will do four public rallies, two road shows and also hold crucial organisational meeting, informed an official press release. Nadda will reach Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on 11 am on Tuesday, where he will be welcomed by senior party workers and officials. He will head to Manas Bhawan, where he will address the Prabuddhajan Sammelan at 11:30 am.

Following this, the BJP president will address a huge public meeting at Gandhi Chowk, Shahdol at 2 pm. He will also address the Tridev Sammelan at Shaheed Smarak, Jabalpur at 5 pm. At 6 pm, he will hold the cluster meeting and core committee meeting of Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara Lok Sabha at BJP office, Ranital. Later at 7:20 pm, he will meet Padma Shri, HC Dabar ji at his residence in Premnagar, Jabalpur.

On Wednesday, the BJP President will offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain at around 10:30 am, the release stated. Following this, Nadda will leave for Jhalawar, Rajasthan, where he will address a massive rally at 12:40 pm.

He will also hold the cluster meeting and core committee meeting of Indore, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone and Ratlam Lok Sabha in Indore at 3 pm, the release added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan on April 2.

PM Modi will speak at public gatherings in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur and Kothrutali in Rajasthan. Union Home Minister will also visit Karnataka. Shah will address the Sakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan, participate in a road show. Following this, Shah is scheduled to convene a Core Group Meeting of the BJP in Bengaluru to discuss key policy matters and strategies for the region.

Amit Shah will address 'Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan' on April 2 at 11:30 am at Palace Ground in Bengaluru. He will also hold a road show in Channapatna, Ramanagara from Chikkamalur to DT Ramu Circle on Tuesday at 5:30 pm. (ANI)

