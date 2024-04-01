Rahul Gandhi does not know definition of democracy: Kangana Ranaut

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does not know the definition of democracy ''Rahul ji does not know the actual definition of democracy. He is talking about which democracy. We are contesting the elections in a democracy and this is called the real democracy,'' she told the media persons on the sidelines of a meeting with the BJP workers.

Ranaut, who met all the party workers of her constituency here for the first time, said the BJP will win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh and will achieve the target of ''400 par'' in the upcoming elections.

All the BJP MLAs and the candidates from various assembly segments were present in the meeting.

However, former MP and scion of Kullu Maheshwar Singh was absent from the meeting. Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur later met him at his residence.

Accompanied by Leader of Opposition and state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal, Ranaut visited Bhima Kali temple in Mandi town and interacted with people and workers over a cup of tea at Indira market.

Attired in a sari and Himachali cap, the actor was also seen serving tea to the BJP leaders. Born in a Rajput family in Bhambla in Mandi district, she began her election campaign with a road show and rally on Friday.

Ranaut said the voters of Mandi will give a befitting reply to the Congress leaders' derogatory remarks against women of Mandi.

Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir have kicked up a huge political row with derogatory comments on the actor and Mandi posted on their social media handles. Later, Shrinate had said that her account was hacked.

Meanwhile, Thakur appealed to the workers to work hard in the elections and said the BJP is going to form the government at the Centre and the state after June 1.

