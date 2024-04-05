MP chapter of INDIA bloc to meet in Bhopal to plan strategy ahead of LS polls: Cong leader

Opposition INDIA bloc partners plan to meet here on Saturday and chalk out a strategy to counter the dominant BJP in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a senior Congress said on Friday. The BJP, which scripted an emphatic victory in the recent assembly elections, is preparing for a clean sweep in the general elections in the central state, its leaders have claimed. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party had bagged 28 of 29 seats in the state, with the lone remaining seat – Chhindwara – going to Congress' Nakul Nath. "A meeting of the Madhya Pradesh heads of the INDIA bloc partners will be held at the Congress office here to discuss in detail the grouping's strategy against the BJP, which is in power at the Center as well as the state," media advisor to the MP Congress chief KK Mishra told PTI.

Over two dozen parties have come under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to face off with the BJP in the polls.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPM will be among those who will attend the meeting to chalk out the opposition bloc's joint strategy against the BJP, Mishra said.

Heads of the Samanta Dal and All India Democratic Party will also join the discussion, he said. Congress has left the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat for the Samajwadi Party in Madhya Pradesh as part of the understanding with the INDIA grouping.

