Left Menu

Mexico will not retaliate after Ecuador expels ambassador, president says

Mexico will not do the same for Ecuador's ambassador to Mexico, Lopez Obrador said in a press conference. Ambassador Raquel Serur Smeke's departure from Ecuador comes after Lopez Obrador weighed in on Ecuador's bloody elections last year, which saw a presidential candidate assassinated. However, he shrugged off the ambassador's expulsion. "For there to be a fight, there need to be two parties involved," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:22 IST
Mexico will not retaliate after Ecuador expels ambassador, president says

(Adds background throughout) MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) -

Mexico will not break diplomatic ties with Ecuador, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, a day after Ecuador ordered Mexico's ambassador to leave the South American nation. Mexico will not do the same for Ecuador's ambassador to Mexico, Lopez Obrador said in a press conference.

Ambassador Raquel Serur Smeke's departure from Ecuador

comes after Lopez Obrador weighed in on Ecuador's bloody elections last year, which saw a presidential candidate assassinated. On Wednesday, the Mexican president compared the assassination last year of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio with recent violence during Mexico's current election season, with

several local candidates gunned down.

Lopez Obrador doubled down on Friday, repeating the comparison and blaming media that he claimed were corrupt across Latin America. However, he shrugged off the ambassador's expulsion.

"For there to be a fight, there need to be two parties involved," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024