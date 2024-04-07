Permission denied for JP Nadda's road show in Tiruchirappalli

The Tiruchirappalli Police denied permission for a roadshow planned on Sunday for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in the city. The BJP leader said that they'll meet the police commissioner to seek permission for the roadshow.

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief addressed a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur, and said that under the leadership of PM Modi, India took a long leap in development. Nadda called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to ensure PM Narendra Modi's return as Prime Minister for a third term and make India the world's third-largest economy.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has taken a long leap in development. India was the 11th economic power in the world in 2019. But even after the pandemic of COVID and the Ukraine war, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has defeated Great Britain, which ruled us for 200 years. And now India is the fifth-largest economy in the world," the BJP president said. "In 2024, when PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time, India will become the third largest economy in the world," he added.

Nadda further said that in the electronics sector, India's production and exports have increased six times. "In the electronics sector, our production and exports have increased six times. In 2014, you used to carry a mobile phone that used to be made in China. Today, you are carrying a mobile phone that says, 'Made in India'. 97 per cent of mobiles are being produced and manufactured in India," he said.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)