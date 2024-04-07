India to become 3rd largest economy if PM Modi returns to power: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda, on Sunday, urged the people of Tamil Nadu to ensure Narendra Modi's return as Prime Minister for a third term and to propel India to become the world's third-largest economy. Applauding the 10 years of governance under the BJP-led central government, Nadda said that India had taken significant strides in development under PM Modi's leadership.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made significant strides in development. India was the 11th economic power in the world in 2019. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID pandemic and the Ukraine war, India, under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, has surpassed Great Britain, which ruled us for 200 years. Now, India stands as the fifth-largest economy in the world," the BJP president said while addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur. "In 2024, when the Prime Minister will assume office for the third time, India will become the third-largest economy in the world," he added.

Nadda further stated that India's production and exports in the electronics sector have increased sixfold. "In the electronics sector, our production and exports have increased six times. In 2014, mobile phones were primarily imported from China. Today, you see mobile phones labelled 'Made in India'. 97 per cent of mobiles are now produced and manufactured in India," he said.

Highlighting the growth of the automobile industry under PM Modi's leadership, Nadda said that India has become the third-largest automobile market globally. "We used to associate Japan and America with the automobile industry. But today, under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, India has become the third-largest automobile market in the world. In pharmaceuticals, India is the most effective manufacturer, producing the cheapest medicine. Therefore, India is making significant progress, and when you elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third term, India will leap even further," the BJP chief said.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, secured a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

The elections for the 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (ANI)

