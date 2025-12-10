Decoding the Future: Post-COVID Shifts in India's SME Investment Landscape

Indorient Financial Services Limited has released a groundbreaking report titled 'Signal vs Noise: Decoding the SME Market', highlighting pivotal changes in India's SME capital markets after the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, launched at the Bharat Trilogy Summit 2025, reveals significant trends reshaping investment strategies.

Key insights from the study indicate a notable increase in investment deals ranging from ₹25-35 crore, signaling a shift from the smaller deals typical before COVID-19. It also notes performance disparities between sustained outperformers and those with one-time gains, attributing success to strong governance and operational fundamentals.

The summit emphasized quality over hype, spotlighting companies with proven profitability and operational depth. Among the key speakers were industry leaders and authors, creating a platform for investor dialogue focused on governance-led growth and sustainable value creation in India's SME sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)