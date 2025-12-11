Supreme Court Upholds Insurance for COVID-Warrior Families

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of families of doctors who succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty, granting them insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. This decision overturns a Bombay High Court judgment that denied such coverage to private sector doctors.

The bench, consisting of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan, emphasized the importance of comprehending various legal provisions, including the Maharashtra Prevention and Containment of COVID-19 Regulations 2020, in understanding the entitlement to insurance for these doctors.

The court clarified that individual claims under the PMGKY-Package will be assessed based on evidence, with the burden of proof lying on the claimant to show the deceased doctor's COVID-19-related duties. This ruling supports health workers and their families, providing a necessary safety net against the pandemic's impact.

