Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Insurance for COVID-Warrior Families

The Supreme Court ruled that families of doctors who died during the COVID-19 pandemic are entitled to insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. It set aside a previous Bombay High Court judgment, ensuring the benefits of insurance coverage for private doctors as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:12 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Insurance for COVID-Warrior Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of families of doctors who succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty, granting them insurance coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. This decision overturns a Bombay High Court judgment that denied such coverage to private sector doctors.

The bench, consisting of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan, emphasized the importance of comprehending various legal provisions, including the Maharashtra Prevention and Containment of COVID-19 Regulations 2020, in understanding the entitlement to insurance for these doctors.

The court clarified that individual claims under the PMGKY-Package will be assessed based on evidence, with the burden of proof lying on the claimant to show the deceased doctor's COVID-19-related duties. This ruling supports health workers and their families, providing a necessary safety net against the pandemic's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025