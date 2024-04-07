"Kejriwal is immersed in corruption," says BJP leader SS Channy

Punjab BJP leader SS Channy took a dig at the one-day hunger strike observed by the Aam Admi Party (AAP) members at Jantar Mantar in protest against the arrest of party national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday. The BJP leader called the protest "ridiculous." "The matter is in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. Delhi L-G VK Saxena has taken notice of it."

He said that the law has taken its course. The SC has stated that there is a money trail of Rs 338 crore in the Delhi excise policy and that an investigation is underway. "Arvind Kejriwal has not been granted bail. It has also been proved that he escorted money for the Goa elections."

Channy opposed the AAP for putting Kejriwal's picture in the middle of Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. "This is wrong, Kejriwal is immersed in corruption," he added.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a excise policy scam.Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency on charges of corruption in relation to the case. It is the first time in independent India that a serving Chief Minister has been arrested. The move came after Kejriwal skipped multiple summonses by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them "illegal." The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

While Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair. Nair was among the first people to be arrested by the CBI in the case in 2022. Subsequently, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on April 2 granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested on October 4, 2023, in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. (ANI)

