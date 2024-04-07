BJP considers people supreme, Congress treats a family supreme: Rajnath

The track record of the Narendra Modi government has been ''fabulous'' as it considers people supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

The defence minister also targeted the Congress, saying there has hardly been a government of the party that has not faced allegations of corruption. Singh was in Rajasthan to campaign for the party's Lok Sabha candidates Arjun Ram Meghwal and Shubhkaran Choudhary in Kolayat in Bikaner district and Jhunjhunu, respectively. ''The track record of (Prime Minister) Modi ji's politics has been fabulous. It was fabulous because we treat people as supreme, whereas the Congress treats a family as supreme,'' Singh said while addressing a public meeting in support of Meghwal.

Meghwal, the incumbent law minister, is contesting the general elections from the Bikaner seat. Singh said he is pained when the Congress questions the power and valour of the country's defence forces.

''The Congress questions our army personnel. They ask for proof about the surgical strike. The whole world has got the proof, only the Congress is not getting it,'' he said referring to the 2016 surgical strike India had conducted on September 29 in that year across the Line of Control in response to a terrorist attack on an army base in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri.

Backing the concept of 'one nation, one election' (simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies), he said it will save money, time and resources of the country. '''One nation, one election' will get the support of the people, but the Congress opposes it out of habit,'' he said.

Singh also asserted that by early 2027, India will be the third largest economy of the world after the US and China.

The BJP, he said, is committed to fulfilling promises made to the people.

While addressing a rally in Jhunjhunu in support of Choudhary, the defence minister said that ''the whole world has accepted that in 2024, if someone is going to form government in India with two-thirds majority'', then it will be the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with Modi as prime minister for a third time. ''This is why many heads of State are inviting our prime minister,'' Singh said and added that India's status has increased globally. He also highlighted that ''in 2014, India was 11th in the world in terms of size of economy, but today India has reached the fifth place''. Attacking the Congress, Singh said allegations of corruption were such that ministers of its government had to go to jail. There has hardly been a Congress government that has not faced allegations of corruption, the BJP leader said. He said, ''I can say with certainty that 10 years have passed for us... no one in the world can point a finger as there has not been even a single case of corruption in our government.'' What is the reason that corruption increases only when Congress comes to power, do they have a close relationship, he asked.

Singh said the BJP knows ''very well'' how to run a government and ''no one can even imagine the way our government has worked for social empowerment''.

''Still, the people of the Congress are making allegations and trying to blame the BJP,'' he said during the rally to drum up support for Choudhary, who is contesting from the Jhunjhunu seat.

The defence minister also said, ''We want to maintain good relations with every neighbouring country but illegitimate advantage of good relations should not be taken.'' Polling in Rajasthan will be held in two phases (April 19 and 26) of the seven phase Lok Sabha polls.

