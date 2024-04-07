"TMC wants beneficiaries' money to come into their leaders' accounts first": PM Modi in Bengal

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal of "putting brakes" on central government schemes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Trinamool Congress wants that the beneficiaries' money should first come into the accounts of their leaders. He said that the development in the last 10 years is just the 'trailer' while urging people that everyone has to work to achieve BJP's mission of making India the "third largest economy in the world".

Addressing a public meeting in Jalpaiguri, PM Modi said, "Our government's schemes have made the lives of the poor easier. We have restored the poor's self-respect and increased their pride. The development work done by Modi in 10 years is just a trailer. We still have to take the country much further, we have to make India the third largest economic power in the world. "To fulfil our dream of Viksit Bharat, every moment of my life is dedicated to the country. I am working 24/7 for 2047. This is my resolve, and I am confident that we will surely make Viksit Bharat," he added.

Attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the Sandeshkhali issue, Prime Minister Modi said that the entire country has been the witness of the atrocities done by TMC government on women. "The whole country has seen what happened in Sandeshkhali. The atrocities inflicted on mothers and sisters. The court itself had to intervene in everything here, it's the TMC syndicate that rules here. Shouldn't those behind the incident, get the strictest punishment and their remaining life be spent behind bars?" PM Modi said.

Referring to the attack on Enforcement Directorate team -- which had come to investigate now suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh -- Prime Minister Modi said that The Trinamool Congress wants an open licence for "terrorising" people. "TMC wants its tolabaz (heavyweights) and corrupt leaders to get an open licence to terrorise people. So when central investigative agencies come here, TMC attacks them," he said.

Stating that several welfare schemes by central government are making the lives of poor easier, he accused the TMC government of "putting brakes" on the initiatives, adding that the party wants the money to reach the account of their leaders first. "The TMC government here puts brakes on our development schemes. The central government sent Rs 30,000 crore for building houses of poor. Modi says that the money should directly go into the account of the beneficiary, but TMC says that the money should first come into their leader's accounts. So, you tell you, how should I let TMC loot public money?" PM Modi said.

He added, "The Centre is sending money for 'Nal se Jal' to bring tap water in the houses of every sister, but the scheme is not being implemented properly in Bengal. I want to provide free gas connections to people, but the corrupt, anti-poor and anti-SC/ST TMC government is not letting it happen. Poor patients are getting free treatment upto Rs 5 lakh, but the anti-poor TMC government is not letting this scheme (Ayushman Bharat) from being implemented." Prime Minister Modi also slammed the Congress party over the Kachchatheevu island row and said that the grand old party neither cares about Kashmir nor Kachchatheevu.

"Today, when the strong BJP government has abrogated Article 370, Congress is asking that why Modi talks about Kashmir in other states...what do other states have to do with Kashmir. Kashmir is nothing for Congress, but for 140 crore countrymen, Kashmir is like the head of Mother India. Kashmir is the pride of India...They did not care about Kashmir, just like they did not care about the Kachchatheevu island," he added. The 42 parliamentary seats of Bengal will poll across all seven phases--on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In 2019, TMC won the maximum 22 out of 42 seats, but BJP improved its tally significantly creating inroads and bagging 18 seats. The Congress won two seats. Apart from Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, PM Modi will also headline rallies at Nawada in Bihar and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. (ANI)

