Left Menu

Indians living in 13 countries took part in fast to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 22:06 IST
Indians living in 13 countries took part in fast to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: AAP
  • Country:
  • India

Indians living abroad in 13 countries on Sunday participated in the fast held by the Aam Aadmi Party to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, the party said.

In a statement, the AAP said people at Harvard Square in Boston, Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, Lake Elizabeth in San Francisco, Times Square in New York, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in Dallas, Brampton City Hall in Toronto and outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC joined the fast, it said.

Indians in Holland Park in downtown Vancouver; Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, Parliament Square in London, UK; O'Cannell Street Upper in Dublin, Ireland; Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany and the Norwegian Parliament in Oslo, also observed mass fast as per local time, it added.

The party said Indians living in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Norway, Ireland and other countries ''raised their voice against the dictatorship'' and shared photos of the protest fast held by them on the party's WhatsApp number.

''Like in Delhi and other parts of the country, Indians abroad also started their fast with Mahatma Gandhi's favourite devotional song 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Pavan Sita Ram' and blessed Kejriwal for his long life,'' the statement said.

They also pledged to support Kejriwal in the fight to ''save India's democracy and Constitution'', under the 'Bless Kejriwal' campaign, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024