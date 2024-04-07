Rajnath Singh likely to address public rally in Tamil Nadu on April 8

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address a public rally and hold roadshows tomorrow in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal, Tenkasi and Nagapattinam. Today, BJP national president JP Nadda held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappali.

Earlier, the Tiruchirappalli Police denied permission for a roadshow planned on Sunday for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda in the city. However, the court gave permission to Nadda for his roadshow.

Addressing a public meeting at Madurai today, JP Nadda said that half of the leaders of the INDI alliance are on bail and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail. "The Congress, the DMK, both are two sides of the same coin. Both are families and corrupt parties. When I talk about DMK, it is a dynastic party. If I talk about Congress, coal scam, 2G scam, all types of scams are there. The INDI alliance is nothing but an alliance of family parties and corrupt parties. Modi ji wants to remove the corruption but the INDI alliance people want to save them. Half of their leaders are on bail and Arvind kejriwal is in jail," he said.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

The elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting April 19. (ANI)

