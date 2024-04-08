In manifesto, CPI(M-L) Liberation seeks voting through ballot, right to recall representatives

The CPI(M-L) Liberation on Monday released its election manifesto, in which it called for voting through ballot papers, abolition of the post of governor and right of voters to recall elected representatives, besides promising unemployment allowance and waiver of debts of farmers.

Releasing the manifesto, party general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya alleged that a third successive term for the BJP government will be ''an absolute disaster'' for the country's Constitution and parliamentary democracy.

The BJP is aiming for 400-plus seats to ''inflict more damaging blows'' to the Constitution, he claimed.

Bhattacharya said that voting must be conducted through paper ballots.

''The EVMs are prone to rampant manipulation and therefore, should be discontinued,'' he said, adding that the appointment process for the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners should be made transparent in accordance with the Supreme Court directive.

''In the 10 years of NDA's rule at the Center, the undermining of parliamentary democracy has already reached an alarming level. We demand that the post of governor in states should be abolished. The governors are functioning like agents of the Centre,'' he said.

In the manifesto, the party said that people must be given the right to recall elected representatives and defections must invite automatic cancellation of their memberships from elected bodies.

The party also said that rights to employment, nutrition, health and housing must be declared fundamental rights, the ''discriminatory'' CAA must be scrapped, and ''any idea'' of a Uniform Civil Code should be discarded.

The party called for scrapping of Aadhaar and all biometric-linked identification cards, besides ensuring universal access to all welfare schemes.

''An unemployment allowance must be provided to all people out of employment for any duration. Reservation for marginalised castes and communities in education and employment must be implemented in the private sector. The Agneepath scheme in the armed forces must be scrapped. The national minimum wage must be fixed at Rs 35,000 per month,'' the manifesto said.

''The Old Pension Scheme must be restored. There must be a legally-guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission,'' it added.

The party also promised waiver of debts of farmers, equal access to affordable housing for people living in urban areas, and an all-India caste census.

''Reform personal laws to bring them in line with women's constitutional rights. The National Education Policy 2020 must be scrapped. The education budget must be increased to 10 per cent of the GDP,'' it said.

In Bihar, the CPI(M-L) Liberation is contesting three Lok Sabha seats as a part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)