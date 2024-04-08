Left Menu

"If Congress continues to make disgracing remarks against Kangana then...": Himachal BJP chief Rajiv Bindal

The Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief, Rajiv Bindal on Monday said that if the Congress party continues to make derogatory remarks on Kangana Ranaut, the party will take up the issues with the Election commission of India.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal. (Photo: Rajiv Bindal social media). Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief, Rajiv Bindal on Monday said that if the Congress party continues to make derogatory remarks on Kangana Ranaut, the party will take up the issues with the Election Commission of India. Bindal said that Kangana Ranaut has categorically denied her beef statement.

"Congress party has made disgracful and disrespectful comments to the women continuously, right from the declaration of Kangana Ranaut as the candidate of BJP. The Congress leaders, right from their national leaders to state leadership have been making derogatory remarks. How she walks and what she says, Congress is behind it and we as BJP are focusing on the issues of the people of Mandi. On this issue, Kangana ji has categorically made it clear and there is no need to take up and talk on these issues," he said. "If they continue to these kinds of statements we shall take up with the Election Commission as we have taken it up earlier as well they have apologized on the matter," Bindal added.

Further, the Himachal BJP chief said that Congress should apologize to the people of the country. "Today after the allegation of Article 370, Kashmir has now become a tourism spot. Our Home Minister has said in the parliament that the POK is an integral part of India and it will be taken back from Pakistan. We shall take it back and Congress should apologize from the people of the country," he said.

While speaking to the media, Rajiv Bindal said that the Congress party is just trying to float the policy of appeasement in the name of the cast census. "The Congress party has released the poll manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party is hollow and they have repeated the same what they have stated and promised 50 years ago. It's a bundle of lies. It's not the first time that they have promised this," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

