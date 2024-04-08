Left Menu

TMC delegation to meet WB Governor after some leaders detained by Delhi Police

Meanwhile, TMC MPs Dola Sena and Derek O'Brien were detained by Delhi Police today.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:44 IST
TMC MP Derek O'Brien. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation of the Trinamool Congress led by Abhishek Banerjee will meet the West Bengal Governor on Monday after some leaders of the party were detained by the Delhi Police when they were protesting outside the Election Commission. In a post on X, the TMC said, "What we witnessed today was the Murder of Democracy! Led by Abhishek Banerjee, a 12-member delegation will meet the Governor at 9 PM tonight. They will reach the North Gate of Raj Bhavan by 8:55 PM. They will appraise him about the heavy-handed treatment that was meted out to our delegation by Amit Shah's Delhi Police."

Meanwhile, TMC MPs Dola Sena and Derek O'Brien were detained by Delhi Police today. Dola Sen said, "We have appealed to the Election Commission to change the chiefs of NIA, CBI, ED and Income Tax and we are sitting on a 24-hour peaceful protest with this demand."

The TMC leaders were brought to Mandir Marg Police Station in Delhi. On being detained by Delhi Police for protesting outside the Election Commission of India, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, "We are here to fight. We will carry on our peaceful protest. This is a 100 per cent dictatorship but we are from TMC, we will fight this. At 4:30 PM, we met the EC and at 5:45 PM when we were sitting on a peaceful protest. After that, they took us and told us that we were being taken to Mandir Marg PS but they drove us around Delhi for 1 and a half hours. Later, when we protested, we were brought to the Mandir Marg PS."

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, approached the Governor and top state officials on Monday to request the extension of central forces' deployment beyond the Model Code of Conduct period. Citing the need to ensure the safety of citizens and uphold democratic values, he urged officials to extend the deployment by three months to ensure public safety and protect constitutional integrity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

