West Bengal Governor meets family of BJP worker found dead in 'mysterious circumstances'

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday, visited the family of Bharatiya Janata Party worker who died in mysterious circumstances in West Medinipur.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:06 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday, visited the family of Bharatiya Janata Party worker who died in mysterious circumstances in West Medinipur. He said that murder is not a question of statistics, but has a human factor involved, while vowing that the culprit behind the incident will be sent behind bars.

Speaking to the reporters, Bose said, "I have come to see what happened here... This is no joke or a small matter...This child has lost his father. This lady has lost her husband. There is a human factor involved in this." "Murder is not a question of statistics, there is no politics, no caste in murder... We will ensure that whoever has done this goes to jail," he added.

This comes after a BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur. This comes on the heels of the allegation levelled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that its team came under violent attack by an unruly mob when they went to conduct searches in Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with a probe.

The NIA on Saturday arrested two accused, Manobrata Jana and Bailicharan Maity, for their involvement in the crude bomb explosion case. Following the Special Court's order, the NIA conducted the searches on Saturday, which culminated in the arrest of the two accused, who were found to be involved in the case.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC won the maximum of 22 seats, but the BJP showed a significant improvement in its tally by winning 18 seats. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

