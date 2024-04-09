Left Menu

China graft watchdog probes official of state-owned supplier of defence gear

China's anti-graft watchdog is investigating an official of a key supplier of military equipment on suspicion of violations, state news agency Xinhua said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2024 15:20 IST
China's anti-graft watchdog is investigating an official of a key supplier of military equipment on suspicion of violations, state news agency Xinhua said. The watchdog doubled down this year on a pledge to relentlessly carry out President Xi Jinping's orders to catch corrupt and disloyal officials, amid an investigation into accusations of graft surrounding military procurement.

Xinhua identified the official as He Wenzhong, a deputy general manager of China Electronics Technology Group Corp, but said the government gave no further details. In its report on Sunday, the agency said the ruling Communist Party of China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Commission of Supervision were carrying out the investigations.

Media have said state-owned China Electronics Technology Group Corp is a top military equipment supplier. Xi has pursued a tough and sweeping anti-graft campaign since taking power in 2012.

