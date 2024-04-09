Strategy is must, that's the work of a politician: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, who recently switched over from the INDIA bloc to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said while campaigning in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli that politicians need to strategize in political and social life. "In political and social life, strategy is a must and that's the work of a politician. In the game of chess, the opponents try to prove that they are weak and then defeat the opposite player. Our alliance partner wanted to do the same. The one who was with us used to give up the queen and take away the king," Chaudhary said, hinting at the Samajwadi Party, which was a partner of the RLD in Uttar Pradesh.

Choudhury, however, said that he does not hold any grievances against his former partner and underlined the need to take harsh decisions in one's political career. "We don't have any grievances. They have their responsibility and we think about our people. Some harsh decisions need to be taken if you are a leader. Those who lead are called leaders, moreover, those who follow and support the people are also called leaders," Choudhury said.

Heaping praise on the Narednra Modi government, Chaudhury said, "In the eyes of the central government, any work is not small and we have to give birth to this mindset in society." "There were people in society, who did not get the chance but today this mindset is changing," he added.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six, and seven on May 20, May 23, and June 1, respectively. Polling in Meerut will take place on April 26, during the second phase. The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

