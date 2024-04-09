Left Menu

Rajnath Singh criticizes Beijing's renaming of parts of Arunachal Pradesh in China

I want to ask China if we change the names of various states of the neighbouring country, will those be parts of our territory

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 09-04-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 16:31 IST
Rajnath Singh criticizes Beijing's renaming of parts of Arunachal Pradesh in China
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday criticised China for renaming several places in Arunachal Pradesh, and wondered whether a similar attempt by India will result in those areas of the neighbouring country becoming “parts of our territory”.

Addressing an election rally at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh East Constituency, Singh said China’s move to change names of 30 places in the northeastern state will not change the ground reality.

Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India, he asserted. “I want to ask China if we change the names of various states of the neighbouring country, will those be parts of our territory? Because of such activities, the relationship between India and China will deteriorate,” Singh said.

“We want to maintain good relations with all our neighbours. But if anybody tries to harm our self-respect, India can give a befitting reply,” the defence minister asserted.

India had earlier this month outrightly rejected as ''senseless'' China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh, and asserted that assigning ''invented'' names does not alter the reality that the state ''is, has been, and will always be'' an integral part of India.

Beijing had recently announced Chinese names for 30 more places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as southern part of Tibet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024