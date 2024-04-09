Left Menu

Jharkhand: JMM fields ex-minister Joba Manjhi against BJP's Geeta Kora in Singhbhum

She is the wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda.Kora, the lone Congress MP from Jharkhand in the outgoing Lok Sabha, won the seat in 2019 by a margin of 72,155 votes.In Rajmahal, the BJP has fielded its former state president Tala Marandi.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:25 IST
Jharkhand: JMM fields ex-minister Joba Manjhi against BJP's Geeta Kora in Singhbhum
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling JMM in Jharkhand on Tuesday fielded former state minister Joba Manjhi in the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Geeta Kora.

The party also re-nominated Vijya Hansdak, the incumbent MP, in the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat.

Manjhi, the MLA of Manoharpur, will take on Kora who switched to the BJP recently. She is the wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda.

Kora, the lone Congress MP from Jharkhand in the outgoing Lok Sabha, won the seat in 2019 by a margin of 72,155 votes.

In Rajmahal, the BJP has fielded its former state president Tala Marandi. JMM's Hansdak had won the seat by a margin of 99,195 votes in the last elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand will be held in four phases, starting May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024