Raj Thackeray supports Modi, offers support to ruling alliance in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday offered unconditional support to the ruling `Mahayuti' alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra.
Speaking at his party's Gudi Padwa rally here, he also declared support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would decide the ''future of the country.'' Thackeray also asked his party workers to start preparing for the state assembly elections which are due later this year.
Notably, the MNS has not fielded any candidate for the Lok Sabha elections yet.
