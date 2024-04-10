BJP supporters stage road blockade over damage to CCTV camera at leader's house
BJP supporters stage road blockade over damage to CCTV camera at leader's house
- Country:
- India
BJP supporters on Wednesday staged a road blockade on the busy Amherst Street in Kolkata over unidentified persons allegedly breaking a CCTV camera installed at the residence of a leader of the saffron party.
BJP's North Kolkata district president Tamoghna Ghosh said that a CCTV camera installed on the outer wall of his house was damaged on Tuesday night.
''I am at Amherst Street police station to lodge a complaint,'' he said.
In protest against the incident, BJP supporters blocked the road in front of the police station and raised slogans against the ruling Trinamool Congress.
A police officer said they were looking into the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trinamool Congress
- CCTV
- Tamoghna Ghosh
- Amherst Street
- Kolkata
- North Kolkata
ALSO READ
Delhi govt directs all its hospitals to ensure CCTV cameras are functional at all times
Liquor outlets, distilleries to be under CCTV surveillance during LS polls in T'gana
Manhandling incident of lawyers: SC expresses concern over non-functional CCTV cameras at Noida court
Trinamool Congress leaders sitting on protest outside ECI office in Delhi, detained