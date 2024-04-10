Left Menu

This LS election is a fight to protect identity of Goa, says Cong leader Alemao

The Congress on Wednesday said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Goa are being fought to save the identity of the coastal state, and called it a tussle between the power of people and that of money-muscle.The two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa - North Goa and South Goa - will go to polls in a single phase on May 7.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:19 IST
This LS election is a fight to protect identity of Goa, says Cong leader Alemao
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Goa are being fought to save the identity of the coastal state, and called it a tussle between the power of people and that of money-muscle.

The two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa - North Goa and South Goa - will go to polls in a single phase on May 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in the state and at the Centre, and the opposition Congress are the main contenders.

''The INDIA bloc has presented the best candidates in both the parliamentary constituencies - North Goa and South Goa,'' Leader of Opposition in the Goa legislative assembly Yuri Alemao told PTI.

The Congress has fielded Ramakant Khalap in North Goa and Viriato Fernandes in South Goa.

''This election is fought for the sake of Goa's identity. If the state's identity has to be protected, people will have to come out and vote for the INDIA alliance candidates. The idea is to save what is left in Goa's interest. This election is for saving the identity of Goa,'' Alemao said.

Asked about the choice of Fernandes, a former Indian Navy captain, as the candidate against BJP's Pallavi Dempo, an entrepreneur, in South Goa, Alemao said the Congress nominee has a glorious background of having served the Indian army.

''He has been a very patriotic person. His work speaks volumes about his love for the country. He has been a Kargil war hero as well,'' the LoP said.

Alemao said Fernandes, during the last ten years, had raised several issues in the interest of Goa and Goans.

''He is the best choice that the India alliance has in South Goa,'' he added.

In Goa, it is going to be a fight between people's power and money-muscle power, according to Alemao.

''We are confident that the opposition bloc will have the support of 66 per cent of Goans, while only 32-33 per cent will remain with the ruling party,'' he claimed.

The LoP said that the Congress had appealed to the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) to join the opposition alliance.

''But the RGP fielded its own candidates, which shows that it is not serious about fighting against the ruling dispensation. They are here to divide votes,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024